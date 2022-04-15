First trees in the new Smerdiek-West park

A total of 31 large trees will be planted. These include pollard willows, field maples, sweet cherry, sweet gum, elm, chestnut and walnut. Two benches and part of the semi-paved path will also be built. Further work on the park can only be carried out immediately after the construction work. The municipality of Tholen, Stadlander and Bouwgroep De Nijs-Soffers invest together in Smerdiek-West.

The park is surrounded by Bloemenlaan, Frank van Borselenstraat, Jacoba van Beierenstraat, MA de Ruijterstraat and Cornelis Vermuydenstraat. “The park will be beautiful to look at and enjoy,” says the municipality. ”We will further decorate the park with new trees, shrubs and perennials. We pay attention to the diversity of plants and their importance for animals such as butterflies, bees and birds. Various benches and playgrounds for children make the park a pleasant place to stay. The park will be designed in such a way that the space contributes to improving the drainage of the neighborhood. In the event of extreme rainfall, the park can be used as a buffer to keep the surrounding streets dry.