First reactions to the Netflix series ‘Cowboy Bebop’: to watch or not to watch?

is a series that a lot depends on. This is mainly because it’s a series based on an animated series, which pretty much brought this genre to the United States. And so fans are hoping that the series will be a success.

First reactions to Cowboy Bebop

The main roles in Cowboy Bebop are played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine.

Check out the first reactions below Cowboy Bebop:

Almost done with Netflix’s S1 #CowboyBebop. It’s funny. Only a few have proven that they know how to make live cartoons, and this is not a Wachowski movie. That said, the core trio are a great cast, some remix ideas work better than others, and the music reigns supreme. Exam Monday. pic.twitter.com/nbvvoeB2If – Aaron Neuwirth (@ AaronsPS4) November 12, 2021 I saw about half of the COWBOY BEBOP live-action. The cast is superb and it’s sleek as hell, but it struggles with tone and much of the action is underwhelming, with random editing and choreography. More thoughts in my review next week. #CowboyBebop – Brent Hankins (@mistermainevent) November 12, 2021 The social embargo for Netflix #CowboyBebop is in place, and I can finally say that I really dug the first season. I’ll have more to say on November 15 when my full review is released, but fans of the anime should rest. It’s solid! – Alessandro Fillari (@afillari) November 12, 2021 I’ve been a huge Cowboy Bebop fan since the day I found the first DVD on a Sam Goody’s back in 1998, so I volunteered to review Netflix’s live-action adaptation for IndieWire. … That was a big mistake. (reviews fall on Monday, run away) – honest david (@davidehrlich) November 12, 2021

Cowboy Bebop will be available on Netflix from November 19.

In the series, we follow the Bebop crew, a trio of bounty hunters who flee their past and at the same time seek big bounties. But when their past catches up with them, things threaten to turn bad.