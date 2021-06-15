The first German quantum computer, President Angela Merkel said, was a milestone at a time when there was “fierce competition” with foreign competitors for its revolutionary technology. The supercomputer was developed by the American computer manufacturer IBM. According to Merkel, the computer is a “technological marvel” that can play a “key role” in Germany’s technological and digital independence, as well as good for economic development.

According to Merkel, who worked as a quantum researcher before her political career, China and the United States are already investing heavily in quantum research and the potential to provide technology for commercial applications.

Quantum computers calculate many times faster and in smaller particles than ordinary computers. As a result, they can theoretically process and analyze large amounts of data, which could solve problems in the more complex future for current computer technology. Scientists believe that technology can provide many innovations such as optimizing encrypted software and artificial intelligence, but also being more efficient in medical research and energy consumption.

Glass box

The system, called Q System One, is located in Ehingen, a German city near Stuttgart. This is the first type built outside the United States. The German Franhofer Institute of Applied Research is allowed to control the device. For this purpose, it collaborates with German companies and other research institutes, supported by IBM experts.

The computer has been in use since February, but its opening has been delayed due to infection. The oversized device is housed in a glass box approximately 3 meters high, which protects the system from noise and other disturbances. The project will cost மில்லியன் 40 million over the next four years. By 2025, the German government will invest another $ 2 billion in technology.

The European Commission wants to build its first quantum computer by the end of the decade. In the Netherlands, Qtech researchers at Delft have been working on a similar system for many years. In February, Qtech announced the creation of the first usable quantum network.