First flexible accommodation complex in the Hoeksche Waard with meeting space

Hoeksche Waard – Today Alderman Piet van Leenen and Director Dennis Lausberg of HW Wonen sign the prior agreement to transform the old town hall in Numansdorp into a place to live and meet. With this we respond to 3 important wishes of residents: temporary accommodation for young people / students, temporary accommodation for different target groups who need accommodation for a short period and a meeting place for residents at Dorpshuisgroep.

Meet and live

On the ground floor of the building there is room for the activities of the Dorpshuisgroep. Associations, clubs and / or other organizations can rent space here and organize social activities through the Dorpshuisgroep. 40 temporary rental apartments will be built on the ground floor and on the other floors.

The municipality of Hoeksche Waard and HW Wonen, in consultation with the Dorpshuisgroep, carried out studies and applied for the environmental permit for this new use of the vacant town hall of Numansdorp.

HW alive

After the purchase of the town hall, HW Wonen is responsible for adapting and furnishing this building. This also applies to the rental, management and operation of apartments and meeting space. The old town hall is expected to be ready for use in the second quarter of 2022.

Numansdorp resident consultation

Regular consultations are held with a group of residents of Numansdorp and the subsequent interpretation of the new functions of the Old Town Hall is discussed.

