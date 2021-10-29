First case reported in Tonga – Belgium

(Belga) The Pacific Kingdom of Tonga has registered its very first case of COVID-19. Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa announced it on Friday.

The island, about 2,300 kilometers north of New Zealand, closed its borders at the start of the pandemic and has so far not recorded any cases of COVID-19. After all, a passenger on a repatriation flight from Christchurch in New Zealand has tested positive, the prime minister said. The passenger who tested positive has been isolated and quarantined with the other 214 passengers since arriving in Tonga on Wednesday. Seasonal workers and some officials of the Tonga Olympic team, stranded in New Zealand upon their return from the Games in August, were on the run. They were banned from entering the country for weeks after cases of COVID-19 were identified in New Zealand. The Prime Minister warned residents to be aware of any restrictions and to get vaccinated. In Tonga, about 48 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with a first dose, while 31 percent are fully vaccinated. New Zealand health officials reported two cases in Christchurch on Thursday, the first in the city in a year. Two more cases were reported in the city on Friday. Admittedly, the city has not imposed any restrictions, as health officials say the outbreak is under control. The New Zealand Ministry of Health said it was investigating the case in Tonga. According to the ministry, the traveler had tested negative before departure. (Belgium)

