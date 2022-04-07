First Black Female Chief Justice of the United States: ‘She broke the glass ceiling’ | instagram

historicalKetanji Brown Jackson becomes the first black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. The Senate has just decided.

Brown Jackson will replace Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. The composition of the Supreme Court will therefore remain the same as at present: six conservative judges against three progressive judges.

Once sworn in, Jackson will be the second-youngest member of the Supreme Court at 51. She will join the highest court where no judge is 75. This is the first time in almost 30 years.

“Judge Jackson”

The Washington Senate confirmed his nomination. Jackson received support from all Senate Democrats and three Republicans. Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney voted against the party line. They all said the same thing: they may not always agree with Jackson, but they think she’s extremely qualified for the job.

Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, called the moment “historic for America, in a building built by slaves.” The NAACP civil rights movement says Jackson “shattered the glass ceiling.” NAACP can’t wait to see her ‘after weeks and weeks of racist and misogynistic attacks’ Justice be called Jackson’.

President Joe Biden gave the new member a hug when the voting results were announced:



Jackson is currently working on an appeals court, a body just below the Supreme Court. None of her predecessors has experience as a public defender like her. This is one of the reasons President Joe Biden chose her. Jackson in this role helped the poor, and therefore knows the world of the common man, that’s the idea.

