Fines for couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters | Abroad

Mark McCloskey was fined $ 750 ($ 630) while Patricia McCloskey was fined $ 2,000 ($ 1,678). They also had to hand over the weapons used in the incident.

The duo rose to prominence around the world for photos and videos showing they want to stop activists from their fenced-in residential area with a pistol and assault rifle. Protesters marched through Saint Louis, passing the couple’s home. The protest march aimed to draw attention to systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

“The prosecution dropped all charges except the allegation that I intentionally put other people in direct danger of bodily harm, and I certainly did. That’s what the guns were for and I would do it again if the Mafia approached me, “Mark McCloskey said after the trial.

Special advocate Richard Callahan told local media on Thursday that the sentences were justifiable given the couple’s age, lack of a criminal record and the fact that no one was injured and no shots were fired. was not fired.

Then-President Donald Trump has defended the couple on several occasions. He called the accusations against the McClosleys, among others, “an abuse of power by the judiciary.”