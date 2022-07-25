Finance and Planning Minister Armand Achaipursingh should pack up and go. “We can’t trust him with our money,” NDP MP Melvin Bouva said during the party’s executive meeting in Ozer. In the receipt fraud case, the Central Bank of Suriname (CBvS) explained that the Ministry of Finance and Planning receives a report of all transactions on a daily basis.

This applies to all transactions and exchanges that take place. This means that the minister has not visited the states since January till date, notes Baua.

This is the reason not to trust the minister with government money. According to Bouva, the government wants to make you believe that SRD 50 million, not SRD 500 million, has been disbursed for the time being. There is also an emphasis on cash reserves and the previous government, former finance minister Gilmour Hoftrad. Millions of Surinamese dollars from the state have gone into the accounts of ‘Big Dogs’ and other individuals. Bouva insists that this issue needs to be explored from the ground up.

Former Speaker of Parliament Jennifer Simons also opined that the Finance Minister should resign. He suggested that at least tens of thousands had disappeared under the finance minister’s nose. Surinamese dollars have been taken out of the country, he insists. She couldn’t imagine people taking so much money with them, without food, and children dying.

And business is at play, Bouva notes. An Orange party member wearing a Redi Musu said the bank robbery and demonstration were NDP-inspired. “When you’re mad, you start saying things like that,” he says. Reddy Musu is told to leave the NTP alone. “Solve your problems and your loot and leave the NDP,” he insists.

The NDP people are ready to support Foo Progi Bina. “I couldn’t wake up and see so much sadness and poverty around me,” Bouva said. This will continue and will not stop unless an effort is made to wake up the people and in Parliament, is the cry of the Member of Parliament. “It’s time to stand up and make our voices heard.”

According to him and former president and party leader Desi Bouterse, the current government has been given enough time and opportunity to “foo setting” and run the country smoothly. However, they note that the Chandogi government cannot do that.

“We’re going to fight poverty.” Bouva says Chandoki government is the most anti-social government in the country. “We must fight against nepotism and arrogance,” he argues. According to him, there is political arrogance and he sees no action being taken to keep share prices low.

Bouva further argues that if CBvS does not report that a large amount has been transferred, how do we know?