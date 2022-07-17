According to Reuters Finans has served Iranian clients while the country was on the sanctions list, and the crypto exchange was not allowed to do business there. An email address and a VPN are enough to continue trading.

Obstacles

In 2018, under Trump, sanctions against Iran were reintroduced. As a result, crypto companies that did business in the US were not allowed to serve customers in Iran. In November of that year, Binance announced sanctions against users in Iran, canceling their accounts and instructing them to withdraw their cryptocurrency.

Reuters spoke to seven traders who have continued trading and may continue trading until September 2021. At that time, finance became stricter in applying anti-money laundering rules, but until then an email address was sufficient to start trading.

“There were alternatives, but they weren’t as good as Finans,” says Asal Alisad, a Tehran-based trader who had a Finans account until September 2021. “You don’t have ID verification, so we all used that.”

Finance knew this

Within Binance, the use of Iranian customers was known. Senior staff joked about finance’s growing popularity among Iranians. On the company’s blog, the tone was very different. In March, a blog post said Binance “strictly follows international sanctions rules” and assembled a “global compliance task force” “comprising world-renowned sanctions and enforcement experts.”

According to lawyers, the Binance.US and Binance divisions initially shielded the company from US sanctions. But there are so-called “secondary barriers” that prevent foreign companies from doing business in the United States. Binance, for example, no longer has access to the US financial system.

The trade fair does not already have a good reputation in the field of compliance.

VPN

One way to get around the penalties is to use a VPN to hide the location of the IP address. Users from Iran, for example, North Korea can also do business on Binance if the customer survey does not require more than an email address. In 2020, Crypto Exchange was released Article With instructions for using VPNs.