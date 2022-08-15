The upcoming fifth season is the last for the popular series…

The fifth season is different compared to the previous seasons. For example, the final season will begin with a two-hour premiere. In America, the final season has already aired, more precisely since December 20 last year.

The main question fans of the series are obviously asking is whether Fallon Carrington will return in Season 5 following what happened in Season 4. We will get the answer to the question very soon.

Last season

As mentioned earlier in this article, fans citizen We look forward to the release of the fifth season with mixed feelings. Not least because it will almost certainly be the last season.

At the same time, it is not surprising that there will be no more seasons. After all, the ratings and ratings of the series are not great. The CW itself previously went on record as extending the series as it received handsome compensation from Netflix for being allowed to stream the series in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The fifth and final season citizen Released on September 24, 2022 on Netflix.