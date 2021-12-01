Final delivery of the refurbished Nieuwweergevondenweg





“A model road using new technologies. For example, Minister Riad Nurmohamed of Public Works (OW) spoke on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 during the second final delivery of the redesigned Nieuwweergevondenweg. This final delivery follows the first delivery in May 2020 and the department is now fully responsible for this important connection road between Paramaribo and Wanica Northwest. The minister talks about a model that will also be used to repair other roads.

It will also improve traffic safety on the roads. The redesigned Nieuwweergevondenweg features elevated footpaths and striking red polyflex cycle paths. Minister Nurmohamed thanked entrepreneur Caremco for his patience. He says the government is not in favor of overly long projects, but of contracts that are completed within technically set deadlines. The Minister indicates that there are entrepreneurs who want to start their projects, while there are others who are still awaiting payment. The government will clear the funding arrears through a public-private partnership (PPP) with these entrepreneurs.

Minister Nurmohamed stresses that each project must be budgeted and covered by law. He noted that a number of projects will be completed in the coming weeks and more will be launched. According to him, all this is in accordance with the laws and regulations. The Minister asks for patience for large investment projects, as it requires good research and preparation. In addition, his ministry wants to carry out projects which are the choices of the people. In this context, Public Works will agree with the district commissioners of all districts on what needs to be done in their administrative area.

District Commissioner Fulgence Javinde from Paramaribo South-West and Suraksha Sital-Hirasingh from Wanica North-West are calling for economic use of the Nieuwweergevondenweg. Javinde asks motorized road users to monitor their driving behavior. Hirasingh talks about a special moment. It also underlines the importance of the street as a connecting route, not only that, but also the economic activities that take place there.

Santosh Soman, Director of Civil Works (CTW) of OW, explains that after the first delivery, the contractor remained responsible for the maintenance of the road. After the second delivery, the responsibility rests entirely with the ministry. In the meantime, the road has been cleaned, the sewers cleared, the subsidence repaired and the polyflex section of the cycle path completed.

The rehabilitation of Nieuwweergevondenweg is the result of a comprehensive road rehabilitation plan.