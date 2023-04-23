Including everything everywhere at once (photo)

Close

Belgium, France, Netherlands, 2022, 105 min., Dutch, French spoken, director: Lukas Dhont, with: Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Émilie Dequenne, genre(s): drama

Léo and Rémi, 13 years old, have always been friends. Until an unthinkable event separates them. Full of incomprehension, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. Close is a film about friendship and responsibility.

Fri 21 April | 20:00

ATTENTION: There are no screenings of Filmhuis Schoorl on Fridays April 28 and May 5 due to the closure of De Blinkerd!

Everything everywhere all at once

USA, 2022, 139 min., , Chinese, English spoken, directed by: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, genre(s): action, adventure, science fiction

7 times Oscar winner!

Chinese immigrant Evelyn tries to pay her taxes when she embarks on a wild adventure. The world turns out to be in danger and only she can save the planet. She explores the universe and discovers the other lives she could have led. Whether she will succeed in her mission when she goes off the rails in the endless multiverse remains to be seen.

Fri 12 May | 20:00

More information? Seats can be reserved at www.filmhuisschoorl.nl or at the box office before the performance (the hall is open 15 minutes before the performance). The film will be screened without intermission.

Filmhuis Schoorl screens its films every Friday at 8 p.m. in the Theaterzaal of the Dorpscentrum De Blinkerd, Heereweg 150, Schoorl.

In addition, Filmhuis Schoorl also screens its films every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:00 p.m. as part of FilmCafé, also at the Theaterzaal in Dorpscentrum De Blinkerd, Heereweg 150, Schoorl.