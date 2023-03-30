Filmhuis School in De Blinkerd Fri. 1 to Fri. 7 April 2023
With Jesus Christ Superstar (pictured)
The Eight Mountains
Belgium, France, Italy, 2022, 147 min., English, Italian, spoken Nepali, directed by: Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch, with: Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, Filippo Timi, genre(s): drama
In their permanent quest for happiness, Pietro travels the world while Bruno remains faithful to his mountain. Despite their completely different lives, their childhood friendship remains seemingly indestructible. A film about love between people, loneliness, stability, family relationships and attachment to a region.
Fri 31 March | 20:00
Jesus Christ Superstar
United States, 1973, 108 min., English spoken, director: Norman Jewison, with: Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, Yvonne Elliman, genre(s): music, history, drama
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of this classic!
The film tells the story of the last 6 days of the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Escariot. Based on the concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and the long-running Broadway musical that followed.
Fri 07 Apr | 20:00
More information? Seats can be reserved at www.filmhuisschoorl.nl or at the box office before the performance (the hall is open 15 minutes before the performance). The film will be screened without intermission.
Filmhuis Schoorl screens its films every Friday at 8 p.m. in the Theaterzaal of the Dorpscentrum De Blinkerd, Heereweg 150, Schoorl.
In addition, Filmhuis Schoorl also screens its films every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:00 p.m. as part of FilmCafé, also at the Theaterzaal in Dorpscentrum De Blinkerd, Heereweg 150, Schoorl.
