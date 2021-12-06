Fights during the first campaign meeting of French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour

The French Éric Zemmour announced the name of his party during a speech of almost an hour and a half yesterday: Reconquest.

“If I win this election, it won’t be another change of power, but a reconquest of the biggest country in the world,” Zemmour told 10,000 people in attendance.

Bleeding activists

During the speech, fighting erupted in the hall and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up and wore T-shirts with the words “No to Racism” written on them. At least two of them were hurled out of space, bleeding.

“We wanted to do a non-violent protest,” said a spokesperson for SOS Racism who was responsible for the action. “People jumped on them and started beating them.”