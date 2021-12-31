Fri. Dec 31st, 2021

Eight missing after a violent explosion in Turnhout: a building largely collapsed | Abroad Eight missing after a violent explosion in Turnhout: a building largely collapsed | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 64
At least four people shot dead in mass protests against coup plotters in Sudan At least four people shot dead in mass protests against coup plotters in Sudan 1 min read

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 65
Iran launches Simorgh satellite into space, state television reports Iran launches Simorgh satellite into space, state television reports 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 52
German study: Europe grapples with worst bird flu outbreak in history German study: Europe grapples with worst bird flu outbreak in history 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 102
Rising tensions: Biden and Putin remember Thursday | Abroad Rising tensions: Biden and Putin remember Thursday | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 70
Record temperatures of nearly 20 degrees in Alaska: "Absurd" | Abroad Record temperatures of nearly 20 degrees in Alaska: “Absurd” | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 109

'Spider-Man' plans in grave danger due to US lawsuit ‘Spider-Man’ plans in grave danger due to US lawsuit 3 min read

Maggie Benson 8 mins ago 17
Extension plan of the Nieuwe Wetering (Bergambacht) business park available for inspection; space for environmental street Extension plan of the Nieuwe Wetering (Bergambacht) business park available for inspection; space for environmental street 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 9 mins ago 18
This is how Schouten, Van Dijk, Van Rouwendaal, Haaland, Nadal and Pellè end the year | sport This is how Schouten, Van Dijk, Van Rouwendaal, Haaland, Nadal and Pellè end the year | sport 5 min read

Queenie Bell 12 mins ago 20
Fifty residents evacuated after hearing-impaired man failed to hear fire alarm | Abroad Fifty residents evacuated after hearing-impaired man failed to hear fire alarm | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 20 mins ago 21