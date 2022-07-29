Fifth world title in the 100 meters for the unaffordable Fraser-Pryce | sport

Silver and bronze also went to Jamaican sprinters. Shericka Jackson took silver in 10.73 and two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took bronze in 10.81.

For Fraser-Pryce, 35, it was already his tenth world title. She also won four world titles with the Jamaican relay team in the 4×100 meters and one in the 200 meters. She won her first title in the 100 meters, still the king’s number in athletics, in 2009 in Berlin. Subsequently, world titles were added in 2013, 2015 and 2019. She became an Olympic champion in 2008 in Beijing and in 2012 in London. Last year in Tokyo, she had to settle for silver.

The only thing missing from his impressive track record is the world record. Fraser-Pryce has a personal best of 10.60, but the fastest 100 meters of all time is still in the name of Florence Griffith-Joyner at 10.49, set in 1988.

America scored no less than four gold medals on day three of the World Cup in Eugene, the city of athletics in the United States. Grant Holloway extended his title in the 110 meters hurdles (13.03 seconds), Ryan Crouser won the shot put (22.94 meters), Katie Nageotte was the best in the pole vault (4.85 meters) and Brooke Andersen won gold in the hammer throw (78.96 meters).