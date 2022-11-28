“Fifa under pressure from conservative forces in Qatar”

These are strong qualifications that general secretary Gijs de Jong expressed on Sunday morning about the world football federation Fifa and its president Gianni Infantino. On his anti-Europe speech with which he kicked off the World Cup last week: “I listened with surprise and disappointment. It was an expression of personal frustration, it was defensive, it was unnecessary, unfair and I thought it was unprofessional. You don’t treat yourself that way.”

Subsequently, De Jong cracked the conduct of FIFA last week. First, contrary to the agreements, alcohol was banned in and around stadiums, then threats were made of sporting sanctions if captains wore the OneLove headband. De Jong described FIFA’s decision-making as “reckless, disrespectful, non-binding, unreliable and never seen before”. “I suspect it happened under pressure from conservative forces in Qatar.”

Rainbow Flag



De Jong said so during a breakfast meeting with Dutch media in Doha. Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football, announced that she and other KNVB officials will wear a OneLove pin during the game against host country Qatar on Tuesday. The Emir of Qatar is also expected to come to the game with the Orange.

“So a pin like that seems a bit more upscale than a band like that,” says Van Leeuwen. “We want to spread a message for inclusion and against discrimination with our OneLove campaign. We will certainly continue in this way, but our objective is not to provoke unnecessarily. It will not get you anywhere. But if such a pin isn’t even possible anymore, so what else?National coach Louis van Gaal probably won’t wear it, Van Leeuwen said.It’s unclear whether sports minister Conny Helder, who is visiting the game, will also a similar statement.Last week, ministers from Belgium and Germany wore the OneLove headband, on the main terrace next to Infantino.

“We had a compromise: we accept the fine”



It is extremely sensitive in a country where homosexuality is prohibited. On Sunday, De Jong gave an overview of the whole unfolding of events surrounding the rainbow-hearted group. The seven European associations have already announced to FIFA on September 19 that they want to wear this group during the World Cup, but there has never been a response. “In Qatar, we thought we had a compromise on Saturday in Qatar: we accept the fine. Then came Infantino’s speech. On Sunday, the tone suddenly changed and the yellow card was threatened.

Why does the KNVB still want to support Infantino if he is to be re-elected in March? According to De Jong, there will probably be no vote. Infantino is the only candidate and will be reappointed by acclamation. De Jong stressed that the Netherlands had as much to say as New Caledonia and Nepal, and the other 208 members. “We support Infantino on the condition that human rights are better enshrined. The relationship between Fifa and UEFA must also improve. Until March, we will be pressing Infantino with other European unions to get as many commitments as possible. Germany and England are great unions, he can’t just ignore them.

Leaving Fifa is not an option, De Jong stressed. The Danish federation had resorted to “harsh speeches” on this subject. “It felt like a competition here last week. After a meeting, adrenaline would sometimes surge through my veins. But the trick is to control yourself and keep fighting for a better Fifa. Mark Rutte won’t always be happy with things in the UN, but that doesn’t mean the Netherlands is leaving, does it?

“We feel how much geopolitics influences football”



The KNVB will work on a more powerful and change-oriented front, also outside of Europe. Countries like America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan are also often on the same page. “In this World Cup, you feel how much geopolitics influences football. The power of Europe is changing and that also has an effect on football. We have to think about how we as Europe , we report to FIFA.

Never before has ‘social engagement’ in the world of football been as important as it is today, De Jong said. According to him, the efforts of various countries have contributed to improving the situation of migrant workers in Qatar. “And after the World Cup, we will keep coming back here, because we’re not there yet.”

