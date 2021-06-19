FIFA soccer game tinker with game element, comes with more transparent card packs

The creator of the popular FIFA soccer game EA comes with a new guy loot box, where players can see exactly what they’re getting before they buy. Loot chests are virtual treasure chests, which a player can buy in FIFA with real money or with coins won in the game. It contains various soccer player cards, with which people can build their cards. own team.

But until now, buyers weren’t sure what was in such a package. The Gaming Authority called it an addictive element that looks like the game and explained to EA last fall. a penalty at. While the call is still in progress, EA is introducing temporary “preview packages”.

So people can see exactly which players are in such a pack before purchasing it. If they are not satisfied with these players, they can decline the package. However, they must wait 24 hours before they can see another loot box.

Small chance of rare cards

Preview packs are part of the ‘Festival of FUTball’, a kind of in-game campaign. At the end of the campaign, other types of packs will return.

Most likely, EA is trying to meet one of the Gaming Authority’s most important requirements – that people don’t know what they’re buying. The chance that you will get a rare and therefore expensive card is often less than 1%.

Loot chests are under attack in several countries. In Belgium, players cannot already purchase packs with real money. The Gaming Authority banned this in 2019. Other game makers have had to adapt their games in recent years as well.