FIFA 22 Preview – First “real” Next Gen FIFA

Title FIFA 22 Platform PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia Afwijkend: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Developer EA Sports Editor Electronic arts Release date October 1, 2021

Football is a sport of moments. Moments that determine the matches, but also moments that make a visit or a match on television special. As soon as a decisive goal is scored, players and supporters go into ecstasy. This moment should ideally be felt in football matches. The score must therefore be transmitted in a more beautiful, better and more spectacular way in FIFA 22 than ever before. It’s not just in the way you score a goal, but also in the look and sound of everything. Think about the faces and emotions of the players, the impact of the ball flying against the ropes and the sonic hurricane that erupts from the stands. The game should offer the most realistic and realistic simulation of the best football moments.

If you think you’ve read this before, you’re right. To portray football as spectacularly as possible is a recurring promise in EA Sports’ annual FIFA game. However, this year promises to be different and we can guess the reason. FIFA 22 is the first game in the series to be immediately available for new platforms upon release. FIFA 21 was also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, but did not receive its ‘next-gen upgrade’ until December 2020, with versions for older generations of consoles still forming the basis of the game. together. It’s different this year. You could say that FIFA 21 was an unofficial debut and the upcoming FIFA game will only be the real start of the series on new consoles.

This means that action is taken in all kinds of systems. Recently, EA Sports introduced these innovations to the media and fans. A first version of the game could also already be played, with the clear aim of transferring innovations in the field of audiovisual and gameplay. Of course, there are also changes around the competitions. Consider new features for well-known game modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode, but EA will be releasing information on that later.