Feyenoord – Slavia Prague | Live broadcast April 7, 2021 | conference league

We have already arrived at quarterfinal of the UEFA Conference League European Football Festival. Would you like the football match Feyenoord – Slavia Prague from Thursday April 7, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. want to watch? In this article you will find out how you can participate in this competition from the Netherlands or abroad Watch Conference League 2021/2022 online can. That’s possible with Dutch commentary, as it airs on Veronica and ESPN 2 channels. Earlier this season, they played out a 2-2 draw, after which they won 2-1 in Rotterdam. In the previous round, Feyenoord beat Partizan Belgrade after 2-5 away and 3-1 at home.

Feyenoord – Slavia Prague online in the 2021/2022 Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday April 7, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. from the Netherlands

Meanwhile, fewer and fewer subscribers actually buy TV as it becomes more common to watch your favorite shows online. One provider guarantees that there is a good online viewing environment, the other has it less high in the list of focal points.

The NLZIET streaming service is a collaboration of the main Dutch channel groups RTL, NPO and Talpa TV, allowing you to watch all kinds of TV channels online. You can try it for free for a month. It’s just long enough to watch a lot of cool matches. When they air on TV at Veronica, you can watch them. Check it out via the links below.

Options 1 & 2: when the match will be broadcast on TV

1. PLEASE: With the NLZIET streaming service, the Conference League 2021/2022 can be viewed live online and can even be viewed up to 7 days back. See directly Feyenoord – Slavia Prague on NLZIET. you can now one month free look.

2. Ziggo GO: On Ziggo’s online viewing platform, you can also watch the 2021/2022 Conference League matches live. Watch the Conference League 2021/2022 directly on Ziggo GO.

The competition will not be shown on major international movie and series streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Option 3: When the game is not shown on TV

3. Paramount+: This American streaming service broadcasts all Conference League games. The cost is $4.99 per month, but you can 7 days free look. You need a good VPN for this:

Watch the Feyenoord – Slavia Prague football match during the Conference League 2022 from abroad with a VPN

Is the match shown on Dutch TV, but do you live or are you abroad? Luckily, you can still watch Feyenoord – Slavia Prague in the 2021/2022 Conference League. The step-by-step plan then works the same as when there is no Dutch TV broadcast of the match. You need a VPN (short for virtual private network) for this, translated as virtual private network.

It is a kind of program that you install on your computer which ensures that the data is encrypted. This ensures your online privacy and data security and may send a different location signal from your device than the actual location where you are. Get a good VPN (read explanations and tips here) and start streaming the Conference League 2021/2022 directly from where you are now.

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN for only €2 per month Set your location in the Netherlands via the app Go straight to the game Feyenoord – Slavia Prague at NLZIET and start watching!

What time do TV and internet broadcasts start?

A selection of 2021/2022 Conference League matches will be broadcast on the Veronica TV channel. In the group stage it is always at 6:45 p.m. or at or at 9:00 p.m. Dutch time. On which channel of your TV this channel can be found, you can see in the channel overview of the providers below.

Dutch football teams in the Conference League 2021/2022

Dutch football teams playing in Europe are Ajax (Champions League), PSV (Europa League) and Feyenoord† A-Z and Speed (Conference League). Ajax are in a group with Sporting Portugal, Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund. PSV plays against Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz and AS Monaco. Feyenoord will face Maccabi Haifa, Slavia Prague and Union Berlin, while AZ will face Randers, Jablonec and CFR Cluj. Finally, Vitesse plays against NS Mura, Stade Rennes and Tottenham Hotspur.