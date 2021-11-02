7:35 – Dennis de Clos will most likely be Feyenoord’s new general manager. Telegraph The 47-year-old Te Kloese reached an oral contract with the Rotterdam club on Tuesday morning. This is the purpose General Manager Launches January 1st from the LA Galaxy at T-Quip.





Name of Te Kloese I have been singing around for the past few days In Rotterdam. If the signatures are put on paper soon, he will be the successor to policymaker Mark Gowermans. The current general manager of Feyenoord announced last week on December 1st Resigns his duties Because of the recent threats he thinks he can no longer function properly.

The article continues under the video

Hans Westerhof, who has worked with Te Kloese for many years, says Feyenoord’s future general manager has been voted out by several clubs in recent years. “Shivas in Mexico also wanted to get him back, but he stayed where he was. He’s good in Los Angeles. He can lead a beautiful life in Mexico. I know if I have a choice between Shivas and Feyenoord.” The former coach did not want to make any further statements about his work at the Rotterdam club.

As a director, Te Kloese has worked extensively in Mexico and the United States in recent years. “I was with Sivas de Guadalajara in Mexico, it’s the biggest club in a real football country. In our early days we had talent days, we recorded 7000 young players in a country like Mexico. We also cleaned up the youth academy and appointed all the old guests with the big name of footballer as scouts, and it worked well. ”

Chivas later started a branch in California, where many Mexicans live. “Tennis is the man for it. He managed it. He has a good brain and the ability to deal with things. It’s not that easy, I know from experience,” Westerhoff said. “He speaks his languages ​​and did a good job. I’m still in touch with him to this day,” says Westerhof, who admits he has been in contact with Te Kloese for the past 24 hours to find out about the latest situation. Affairs.