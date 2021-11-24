23 November 2021 – Denis de Clos will succeed Mark Gowermans as general manager of Feyenoord. Bussummer, 47, has now confirmed this. “I have to arrange some more little things, but I will definitely do it,” he promised To us.





That was also reported the day before General newspaper Although Te Kloese’s signature is already on paper. Has it really come yet, done To us Not clear, but at least his appointment is only for a few days. Te Kloese is from the US LA Galaxy and will be the heir apparent to the Koevermans, who will cease working on December 1st.

The article continues under the video

read more: Fayenord round with heir Govt.: Signed

Te Kloese may have previously moved to Feyenoord, but at the time the broadcaster announced he wanted to stay in California. Even now, he is said to have many options. This allowed him to continue working in the MLS. He is the best record holder in the United States. He also won the Mexican Football Confederation.

In De Kuip, Te Kloese faces tough work. For example, the club released alarming annual figures last month and plans for a possible new ground are also a headache. Moreover, his predecessor Govermans was threatened by some supporters, which, according to him, was the main reason for his departure.