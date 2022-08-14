Feyenoord make room for selection and let Bassett go



August 13, 2022 – Cole Bassett ends the season in the jersey of Fortuna Sittard. The 21-year-old midfielder comes from Feyenoord, who leased him from American Colorado Rapids for the past six months. Bassett is hoping for more playing time at Fortuna Sittard Stadium than in Rotterdam.







“I’m happy to play in the Eredivisie next season,” Bassett said after his presentation on Fortuna’s website. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to make minutes in the yellow-green of Fortuna Sittard next season. I look forward to being able to contribute to the sporting performance of this club with goals.”

The article continues under the videox

Bassett appeared in Feyenoord’s main team seven times last season. Last Sunday, he came to visit Vitesse (2-5 victory) on behalf of coach Arne Slot’s team. Feyenoord leased him from Colorado Rapids six months ago until mid-2023. According to RTV Rijnmond, this lease was terminated following this transfer.

The former United States international couldn’t count on much playing time at Feyenoord. With Quinten Timber, Fredrik Aurnes, Mats Wieffer, Orkun Kökcüm and Sebastian Szymanski among others, the chance of a base spot was low. Moreover, Feyenoord are also working on Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Bullaude, who is due to come from Codoy Cruz.



