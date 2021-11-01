Te Kloese has been followed for some time, as he has had a large network of Ajax and BSV player detection countries for many years. For example, he was the director of the Mexican Football Federation.

In Major League Soccer, other clubs are also interested in his services. For example, Houston Dynamo FC, a leading professional club in the state of Texas, has long been attracted to Te Kloese. LA Galaxy supporters believe the Dutchman will not renew his contract with his current club because he wants to accept the Houston Dynamo’s offer.

Studied law

Born in Pussum, a Dutch lawyer by birth, he studied law at the University of Amsterdam. Decades ago, he was finished in Mexico by Dutch coach Hans Westerhof. The former coach of Ajax and Hiranwein went on to work at Mexican top club Sivas and strictly de Close as technical manager. There he became president of the club. After that, things moved quickly for the Dutch policy classifier.

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the LA Galaxy knocked on his door for the post of director, known as the General Manager of the job in that country. He has been instrumental in developing the Youth Academy and Scout system at the LA Galaxy. In addition, he had many complicated things on his plate. He had to recruit completely new trainee staff, and he sat down with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign the financial terms of the MLS. At the time, the Swedish striker was bringing in 6.5 million a season.

Tennis de Close ⁇ Telegraph

“My main goal is to make the galaxy a sustainable organization, with all the facilities for a youth academy, a first team and a women’s branch,” de Close told The Telegraph, who met him in 2019.

Hold on

Te Kloese, 46, has been known in the football world for many years, but has no connection or history with parties within Feyenoord. The Rotterdam Club wants to do everything it can to attract new investments – talks with domestic and foreign investors have been going on for a year and a half.

Financially and commercially there is still considerable space to be gained. On the field of play, thanks to the arrival of coach Arnay Slot as coach, calm has returned this season and Frank Arnason has made changes in training and now the club wants to take it to the next level.

Te Kloese had previously had opportunities to return to Europe, but was not interested at the time. He had a dream job at LA Galaxy and still has, he doesn’t want to leave it at that.

In 2019, his return to the Netherlands is not on his wish list. So Te Kloese doesn’t want to think about it. In America, he had everything his heart desires. But his personal situation can now play a role.

Arrange to depart

There were fears that some might be eager to follow in the footsteps of Mark Gowermans, who was led home by thugs from Feyenoord, where he was threatened and smashed windows. Last week Toon van Bodegom, chairman of the supervisory board, already announced that Feyenoord’s general manager’s job is more attractive because the club offers a lot of offers and Feyenoord has many beautiful pages.

Te Kloese is still with the LA Galaxy, so if he wants to return to the Netherlands permanently and become an employer in Feyenoord, he must arrange for himself to leave.