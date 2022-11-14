Mon. Nov 14th, 2022

Noa-Lynn van Leuven is the first trans woman at the PDC: "Van der Voort asked me if I could participate" Noa-Lynn van Leuven is the first trans woman at the PDC: “Van der Voort asked me if I could participate” 4 min read

Earl Warner 9 hours ago 44
Biden expects Democrats to lose control of House after Senate win | Abroad Biden expects Democrats to lose control of House after Senate win | Abroad 2 min read

Earl Warner 17 hours ago 46
Ab Smit nieuw lid College van Bestuur HZ University of Applied Sciences Ab Smit new board member of HZ University of Applied Sciences 2 min read

Earl Warner 1 day ago 58
The five Dutch win their first group match at the Darts Grand Slam | Sports Other The five Dutch win their first group match at the Darts Grand Slam | Sports Other 2 min read

Earl Warner 1 day ago 60
With a top coach and experienced "foreign" players, the Dutch rugby team wants to go to the World Cup With a top coach and experienced “foreign” players, the Dutch rugby team wants to go to the World Cup 3 min read

Earl Warner 2 days ago 58
Democrats retain key Senate seat due to results in swing state Arizona | Abroad Democrats retain key Senate seat due to results in swing state Arizona | Abroad 2 min read

Earl Warner 2 days ago 53

Twitter boss Elon Musk is overworked: "I work the maximum" Twitter boss Elon Musk is overworked: “I work the maximum” 1 min read

Maggie Benson 53 mins ago 27
Brundle houdt het op race-incident: "Max verdiende wat meer ruimte" Martin Brundle sticks to racing incident: ‘Max deserved a bit more space’ 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 54 mins ago 22
Orange women fall in world rankings and are not group leaders at the World Cup Orange women fall in world rankings and are not group leaders at the World Cup 1 min read

Queenie Bell 58 mins ago 19
France and the United Kingdom sign an agreement to discourage the passage of refugees by boat | Abroad France and the United Kingdom sign an agreement to discourage the passage of refugees by boat | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 34