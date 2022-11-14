Cole Bassett’s European dream seems shattered in the short term. The American midfielder currently plays for Fortuna Sittard but will likely return to Colorado Rapids in January.

Bassett (21) was signed by Feyenoord to Colorado Rapids in January but barely got to play for the Rotterdam side. In the summer it was flown to Fortuna Sittard thanks to a special clause. Feyenoord has retained the option to buy before the summer of 2023.

Generally well-informed people 1908.nl reports: “The harsh reality is that Bassett hardly plays a significant role in the Limburg club, even after the last coaching change in Limburg. The odds increase the day Colorado Rapids let Bassett return to MLS. Colorado Rapids is making the first preparations for this, assure American sources.

The American club are said to be “not amused” by Bassett’s situation at Sittard. Due to the lack of playing minutes, Colorado Rapids may bring the midfielder back prematurely. Because MLS is not parallel to the Eredivisie, he can ‘just’ play for this club this season.