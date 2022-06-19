Fertilizer maker OCI is expanding its ammonia terminal at Rotterdam Port …

Rotterdam / Colleen – Fertilizer company OCI is expanding its ammonia terminal at Rotterdam Port with factories in Geleen. With this, the company expects to green the economy. Ammonia will act as a green fuel for shipping. The material also helps store hydrogen.





OCI has a fertilizer plant at the Chemelot Chemical Complex in Keelin and already has an ammonia storage facility at the Rotterdam Harbor. It will triple next year when the expansion is completed. OCI wants to move ammonia to Rotterdam from its plants in the Middle East, North Africa and the United States. This is about what is called blue and green ammonia. Green ammonia is produced only with renewable electricity, with blue ammonia CO 2 Emissions captured during generation.

The ammonia terminal at Rotterdam Port will be further expanded in the coming years if it is up to OCI. After the first phase, the company allocates about 19 million euros by listing on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, which wants to further increase its storage capacity. In the years after 2023, this is expected to increase further to 2.5 million tonnes per annum. Currently, it has a capacity of 400,000 tons per year.