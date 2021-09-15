Ferrari introduces improved power source in Turkey or US

After the Italian Grand Prix weekend, The Gazzetta dello Sport It has become clear that something is happening behind the scenes at Ferrari. For example, clarity has now appeared on the introduction of the improved Ferrari power source, while there is also talk of another contract extension for Charles Leclerc at the illustrious racing team located in Maranello.

At Monza, Ferrari still had to settle for the current engine specification. At the start of the year, the team decided not to implement the planned improvements yet, but to continue to develop and realize the power gains by the middle of the season. The gas-guzzling Spa and Monza arrived too early to implement the upgrades, but the new engine is expected to arrive soon.

“These developments are coming soon,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Italian media. “It is important for us that the renewed engine is introduced as soon as possible, because we will also need it for the work we do on the car next year,” he added. As a result, Ferrari plans to launch the updated engine in October. Turkey and the United States are listed as options for this introduction.

When Ferrari go for the power source with more horsepower, that means they have to take a grid penalty. After all, both riders have already reached the maximum allowable amount of engine components for the 2021 season. Nevertheless, Binotto is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the improved engine, also because they are already partly focusing on the 2022 season with Development. Data from the improved engine is therefore more than welcome.

Extension of Leclerc at Ferrari?

In addition, there is also a question of a possible extension of Leclerc’s contract at Ferrari. The Monegask, who is seen as the man who must bring Ferrari back to the top of the pack, is set until 2024. An extension until 2026 is now seen as a realistic possibility by Mario Salvini, the Italian motorsport publisher. . However, it all depends on the quality of the car Ferrari can put on the tarmac in 2022.