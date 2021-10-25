Ferrari can set up its cars in Texas on Sunday in fourth and fifth places, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were a bit slower than the Red Brigade in qualifying, finishing sixth and seventh.

“I’m very happy with the way qualifying went,” he said. Leclerc in exchange for Motorsport.com. “I would have been happy with fifth as well, because fourth starting position has a little less grip here. But it was not an easy day overall. In third practice I lost a little confidence in the car. I was constantly losing the The good feeling came back in qualifying and this result is a nice end to the day. “

that he with Sainz the McLarens were in charge of the Circuit of the Americas, Leclerc thinks that’s a good bonus. “It’s a surprise. We were counting on McLaren to be stronger this weekend. Either way, we still have to race.”

McLaren not impressed

Find a door further Ricciardo this victory should not be sung too soon. According to the Australian, the four pilots are close to each other. “We were faster on Friday, but I had no expectations after that because conditions can change just like that, also in Ferrari’s favor. We are not far from each other on a lot of circuits so I keep them. always in mind. This time they were a tenth or two rappers in qualifying. Sunday we want to go hunting and turn it around. “

also teammate Norris does not wake up. “The result is no surprise. We knew we would be close to each other. Of course, I would have preferred that we were ahead of the Ferraris. I’m disappointed because we had the potential. But it’s exciting. The gap is not as big as in Turkey. “

McLaren team manager Andreas Seidl certainly sees opportunities for the race. Sainz will have to start on soft tires, for example, which Seidl says could provide an interesting tire strategy for Ferrari and opportunities for McLaren. “I think there is a good race. Of course we will try to have one and preferably two Ferraris.”

Both racing teams benefited from Valtteri Bottas’ grid penalty in America; the Mercedes driver was pushed back from fourth to ninth starting position due to his engine change. The Ferraris and McLarens should therefore not forget to take a good look in the rear-view mirrors during their inevitable confrontation in the race and to watch out for the faster Mercedes.