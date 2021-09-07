Fernando Alonso takes full advantage of renewed Zandvoort: “There is no room for error”

Fernando Alonso enjoyed the race weekend in Zandvoort. The Alpine rider was one of the first to find the optimal line in the Hugenholtz bend. It is therefore not for nothing that the Spaniard returns with satisfaction to a race on an old-fashioned circuit.

It was fun driving there, Alonso reacted to the Spanish AS. The Zandvoort circuit has challenges, that’s for sure. Not sure if you can compare it to any other tour we’ve been to recently. There is no room for error, there is gravel and grass everywhere. But ten years ago all the circuits were like this and nothing happened. I liked the little fuel, the car is very fast here and it was nice. I am a fairly clean rider, I never take advantage of the runoff anywhere. It reminds me of Jarama, also because of the facilities. I wouldn’t say it’s any different now than a car it was ten years ago, because it’s cramped and dangerous. The latter in any case. Latifi briefly hit the grass and immediately lost his car. Insidiously, however, this is how it should be.