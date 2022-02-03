Feedback on the cooperation with Rijkswaterstaat

Lennart Booster, Project Manager at Van Oord, and Theo van Splunder, Project Manager at Boskalis, both look back fondly on working with Rijkswaterstaat.

Difference in approach

The two contractors chose their own optimal approach for the project. The form of the contract, Best Value, also gave them the opportunity to do so. booster: ‘You have every chance to show that you are an expert in what you offer.‘

Where Van Oord and Boskalis differed in their approach, they were both accountable to the same client. Van Splunder and Booster maintained close contact with the Rijkswaterstaat project team. Foreshore Defense 3.0 also kicked off for both with an intensive justification phase and project start-up (PSU).

A good start is half the work

In the justification phase (the word says it all), Van Oord and Boskalis explained why they would make Foreshore Defense 3.0 a success. An intensive start, even before the start of the project. booster: ‘During this period, we have had to demonstrate why we are experts in what we have to offer. An intensive, but pleasant investment. We knew exactly where we were in the implementation phase.‘

‘After the final award, we carefully prepared the start of the project‘ adds Van Splunder. ‘We wanted to take advantage of this period to approach the project with fresh eyes. The PSU offered everyone the opportunity to share their expectations and responsibilities. We actually had an influence on how we preferred to see collaboration in practice. This formed a good basis for the rest of the project.‘

From moodboard to collaborative coach

The Best Value approach offered the two entrepreneurs the opportunity to give their own interpretation of the collaboration with Rijkswaterstaat. Van Splunder: ‘Boskalis formulated 25 points, our so-called fundamentals, in the areas of planning, security, organization, etc.‘

‘Every 4 weeks, we discussed these points with the Rijkswaterstaat using a clear schedule, a mood board. This gave us an overview of the structure and the Rijkswaterstaat. With the timeline we were able to show how the project went, what issues arose in the last 4 weeks and how we resolved them.‘

Van Oord decided to deploy a collaboration coach before and during the project. ‘The coach helped us as a freelancer to clarify everyone’s expectations throughout the project. Everyone really enjoyed it‘ said Booster.

Lessons learned

Van Splunder: ‘This project is a good example of a successful collaboration. There was good preparation, mutual trust and leeway. For example, including opportunities in the contract stimulated the emergence of new ideas. This then led to intensive discussions with stakeholders and the Rijkswaterstaat.‘

‘What was also important for us was that we were able to give the collaboration a personal touch. For example, we want to continue using the mood board, we have experienced its added value.‘ Booster adds: ‘We have experienced the importance of transparency in cooperation. Keep playing face up no matter what happens. In the future, we want to use the collaboration coach more often. The added value was unprecedented, so we are happy to use it again.‘

‘I would also like to mention that the contact with Rijkswaterstaat went very well. The lines were short which meant we could contact each other quickly if there was a problem or success. We love working with a client this way. So we want a project like this more often!‘