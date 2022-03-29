Federal judge says Trump is committing “more crimes than he did” to prevent Congress from confirming Biden’s victory

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter’s resolution resolved several key emails condemning the return of Trump ally and conservative lawyer John Eastman to the January 6 riots and the House Select Committee to defer 2020. Presidential election results.

Eastman wrote key legal notes to deny the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. The judge assessed whether Eastman’s communications were protected by attorney-client privilege, and partially examined whether Eastman and Trump had consulted on a criminal offense.

“Based on the evidence, the court found that the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress was more than what President Trump was trying to prevent,” Carter wrote.

The Trump representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Eastman nor his lawyers sent messages asking for feedback.

Carter’s verdictThe fact that the bench was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1998 does not mean that Trump will be charged or prosecuted. But it would also increase pressure on the judiciary to speed up the investigation into the January 6 riots and investigate Trump’s behavior.

His opinion Carter noted with the Jan. 6 Commission that he was evaluating legal arguments about whether Eastman should be compelled – not determining how the judiciary should respond to Trump’s actions. But he suggested that Trump and his allies should hold someone else accountable.

“More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still holding us accountable. This case cannot be dismissed, “Carter wrote.” This is not a criminal case;

A spokesman for Justice declined to comment.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance said Carter showed “evidence priority” in assessing whether Trump was guilty. That legal standard in civil cases is less rigorous than criminal prosecutors have to prove: the evidence proves Trump guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“But,” Vance added, “the evidence is compelling.”

Carter’s 44-page commentary carefully analyzes the 111 documents requested by the panel, and ultimately the legislature has the right to retain 101. It evaluates emails across different modules and examines whether they are accessible to the team or protected by lawyer and client privileges.

In particular, the verdict assesses whether 11 documents should be withdrawn because they are called “criminal fraud exceptions.” They tried to commit a crime.

The group’s attorneys appeared earlier this month He accused Trump and key allies of committing potential crimes During the attempt to overthrow the elections. They specifically point to a conspiracy to deceive the United States and to obstruct the work of the official Congress – the counting of votes. They argued that these efforts invalidated Eastman’s claim that his documents were protected by attorney-client privilege.

Carter refuted every possible allegation and investigated the actions of Trump and others until Jan. 6. He addressed Trump’s pressure on Vice President Pence. ⁇Determine the 2020 election results with one hand.

On Jan. 4, the judge wrote that Trump and Eastman held an Oval Office meeting with Benz and his advisers, and that Eastman put forward a plan to “reject the election or focus on delaying the numbers.” The judge wrote that because Pence did not insist, Trump sent Eastman to discuss the plan with Pence’s lawyer. At the meeting, the judge wrote: “I urge you to reject the election.”

On Jan. 6, the judge wrote that Trump had posted messages on Twitter urging Pence to take action, calling Pence directly and urging him to “call and execute the plan.” I hope you will also stand for the good of the country. If you do not, I will be very disappointed in you, I say right now.

Trump ended his speech by asking his supporters to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and wrote to Judge Pence and Congress that “pride and courage must be given to restore our country.”

“Together, these measures will go far beyond attempts to prevent an official move,” his statement said.

Eastman and Trump “justified the plan with allegations of voter fraud – but that justification is unfounded, so President Trump may have known that the whole plan was illegal,” Carter wrote.

As the commission said on Jan. 6, the judge said executives “have publicly stated and personally insisted that President Trump has no evidence of fraud.” Lack of position or lack of evidence. ”

“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to eliminate Democratic elections, a move unprecedented in US history, “the judge concluded.

In the end, the judge ruled that lawmakers could only access one of the 11 documents he analyzed to see if they were exceptionally eligible for criminal fraud. The document is a “Dr. Eastman sends comment from President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. “

Carter wrote that the Jan. 6 memo recommended that Vice President Mike Pence reject voters from running states.

“This is the first time President Trump’s team members have turned the legal interpretation of the election number law into a daily plan,” the judge wrote. “The poll suggests a strategy that knowingly violates the Electoral Number Act, and Dr. Eastman is closely monitoring the analysis and the proposal.

Nine of the 11 documents were “emails or attachments about cases pending in state and federal courts,” the judge wrote. Another, an email sent in late January 6, said the judge had resumed work after the Capitol attack, “in response to a request to participate in Dr. Trump’s mission on behalf of President Trump. Eastman, “the judge wrote.