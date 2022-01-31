FC Utrecht sign 20-year-old American Taylor Booth

Midfielder Taylor Booth is FC Utrecht’s first acquisition for the 2022/2023 season. The 20-year-old US international arrives without a transfer from FC Bayern Munich after this year and has signed a contract at Domstad until mid-2025.

As a young player, the American, who also has an Italian passport, played in the Real Salt Lake youth academy in the United States. At the age of sixteen, he moved to FC Bayern Munich. Last season, Booth played on loan for Austria’s Sankt-Pölten. This year, the young American has featured fifteen times for FC Bayern Munich’s U23 side, scoring once and providing five assists. On August 25, 2021, he made his official debut with FC Bayern Munich in the first round of the German Cup.

“Taylor is a huge talent who currently plays for Bayern Munich and has also been invited to the US national team,” said technical director Jordy Zuidam. “With him we bring a dynamic midfielder with a lot of footballing talent. He’s a box-to-box player who plays with a lot of energy and that really makes him a player who fits into our system. We are proud to have been able to convince him to choose us.

“It feels like a perfect step for my own development,” Booth says. “I have been convinced in conversations with various people within FC Utrecht, which makes me very much looking forward to this adventure. I am a box-to-box midfielder who has ball skills and likes to involve his teammates in the game”, describes the newcomer.