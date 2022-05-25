Marit Auée played for VV Dieren and CSV Apeldoorn during her youth and moved to PEC Zwolle Women in 2018. In 2020 Auée played a year in the United States. After three seasons in Zwolle, the player continues his career with FC Twente Women.

“I’m so excited and proud to be stepping into FC Twente next season. The feeling I got at FC Twente is so good, I can not wait to be on the field here later,” Auée replied. Website From his new club.

“As a kid you dreamed of playing for the current national champion and playing football in the Women’s Champions League,” Defender said.

Rene Rudd, Tucker’s technical manager, was delighted with Auée’s arrival: “Maurit is an outstanding talent who can play at many levels in defense. We hope his development will continue with us and begin his international career.” . “