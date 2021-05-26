Fast and Furious 9 is one of the biggest blockbusters we’re getting in the Netherlands this summer. July 8 is our holiday, but in countries like China, Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the film is already on view and the numbers are groundbreaking. In China, F9 broke the magic barrier of $ 100 million and now stands at $ 139 million. With this mega amount, the film also manages to reach a record during a pandemic.

In other countries, the film makes between $ 2 million and $ 10 million, also high, but not all as impressive as in China. The film is also on view in the United States as of this week and will premiere in the Netherlands on July 8.

Lower review score for Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 manages to score well in the finance arena, but the reviews, on the other hand, are slightly lower than the previous parts. So reports Maoyan, a Chinese film site comparable to IMDb, that the film scores a 7.6 while all other F&F films scored a 9 or higher.

Maybe it went wrong, but it just could be that the movie is a little less enjoyable than its predecessors. We naturally assume that despite the pandemic, we will be presented with a wonderful action flick and equally delicious distraction.