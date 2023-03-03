Farmers with over 2,700 tractors gathered in Brussels to protest against nitrogen | General

03 mrt 2023 om 14:39Update: 29 minuten geleden

Thousands of farmers gathered in the center of Brussels on Friday to protest against the nitrogen policy. More than 2,700 tractors have arrived in the Belgian capital from all over Flanders, police report. The organizers of the demonstration say that there were even more than three thousand.

Just like in the Netherlands, agriculture in Flanders must operate in a more environmentally and climate-friendly way and emit less nitrogen. Farmers fear that new, stricter fertilizer regulations could cause “socio-economic carnage” in the agricultural sector. They hope to be able to assert themselves to avoid this while the Flemish government is still negotiating the precise measures.

The farmers will meet on Friday in the administrative heart of Brussels, where the Flemish government and parliament also sit. They drove through town in their tractors with protest signs, a red farmer’s handkerchief, flashing lights, horns and flags. Only one farmer had a gallows attached to his tractor and according to the Belgian newspaper The last news smoke bombs were also thrown.

The kilometers of tractor columns were delayed and arrived later than expected. Traffic jams have occurred in a few places, but there have been no major traffic disruptions so far.

Friday is a relatively calm day on the road in Belgium and the police had advised commuters not to come by car. Several Brussels tunnels have already been closed as a precaution. As the farmers are unlikely to leave until late afternoon, there is concern about the evening rush hour.