Farmer Janine found love: “There was room for feelings” | 1Limburg

The Farmer Seeks a Woman adventure provided Janine Lardinois, a sheep farmer from Epen, with what she was looking for: a man. She’s still with Sander, whom she chose.

It was Sunday evening at Farmer looking for a wife (BzV)† This episode was about reuniting with the farmers who have been on the show this season. The big question was: do they come with a partner?

Fascinating to watch

And that’s what Farmer Jouke, a participant in BzV, also wondered when Janine arrived at the reunion with Sander. “We talked about it at length: would he come with us? And Farmer Rob was also curious about this answer. “It was exciting to watch.”

distraught

BzV viewers saw how the Limburg sheep farmer struggled with his feelings. One of the episodes showed how distraught she was. “I really don’t know who to choose.” Eventually, she chose Sander.

Read also : Farmer Janine breaks down in tears: “I don’t remember”

Roller coaster of emotions

“It was difficult,” she now recalls. “It’s still lightly portrayed. I felt a whole rollercoaster of emotions. It’s hard to put that into words.” After the city trip, the struggles initially remained with Janine. “After that, we got to know each other better. It went too fast for me. Then I ran the other way for a few weeks. I broke up a bit,” she laughs. .

golden summer

Nevertheless, Sander did not lose his temper. The Frisians continued to visit Limburg often. “I think it was gold.” He also maintained his positivity. Sander thought Janine, 31, would catch up. They stayed in touch daily. “Five weeks later, she was on the doorstep.”

Place to feel

Janine is “very grateful” to Sander. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have been here if he hadn’t had the patience for me.” She thinks she could let go of the feeling of panic the moment she could slow down. “Then there will be room for the feelings. You start to miss him and you think, ‘It’s a shame he’s only here for half a day’. There are other feelings that I didn’t have at the time.”