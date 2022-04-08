‘Fantastic Beasts’ Fans React to New Grindelwald









© Provided by Filmtotaal



Since the release of the first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets fans and critics have already praised the actor Mads Mikkelsen reprized the role of dark magician Gellert Grindelwald. They compared it to the way Johnny Depp has played the role in the past.

The first reviews of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets have since appeared. Most critics praised Mikkelsen’s role.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets-Fans

Waiting for, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets can also be seen in the cinema. Here in the Netherlands, for example, you can already watch the film today.

In the United States too, more and more people are seeing Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets† And they are now reacting to how Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp.

Turns out, people generally praise the role. Some people even think that Grindelwald isn’t as much of a wappie wizard for a change as he used to be and a bit more realistic and less on top is playing:

Forgive me people who think Johnny Depp is the best Grindelwald but you have to admit that Mads Mikkelsen did a brilliant job in this role. For such a Grindelwald I would go myself#MadsMikkelsen #grindelwald#Fantastic Beasts #FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/u7jB5knkQj —Stacy Evans (@nastia122) March 31, 2022

Ok, I love Johnny Depp a lot and have been supporting him all along BUT Mads Mikkelsen should have been Grindelwald from day one. pic.twitter.com/f4EtLp6hKt — Carlavellan (@thatDAgirl) April 2, 2022

Unpopular opinion, Mads Mikkelsen is a better Grindelwald than Johnny Depp. — Unable to tweet for the leaf (@SamIAm679) April 3, 2022