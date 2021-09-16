Fans of “The Matrix” mostly see John Wick instead of Neo



The first look at Matrix Resurrections has arrived. But fans mostly see a cross between different franchises. Neo (Keanu Reeves) doesn’t look exactly like what we remember him.

After all, Neo had short hair and a tight crest. But now it looks quite familiar. That’s what a lot of people think, who react at first sight. Isn’t Neo very reminiscent of John Wick?

Trend on Twitter

This week, Warner Bros. many published photos of the new Matrix-movie. In addition to a series of clips, about forty (!) Photos, there is also a trailer. And we see images of Neo, among others.

It sounds very familiar. So much so that John Wick briefly became a trend on Twitter in the United States. We make a selection among the many reactions:

Keanu Reeves in The New Matrix Resurrection They didn’t even bother to shave and cut his hair.

A man plays John Wick across the multiverse … pic.twitter.com/XZ3GZsUQ8y – TONY FRANK (@SaintSeverino) September 7, 2021 So Keanu’s look in Matrix 4 is “John Wick … but in the Matrix”? To that I say hell yeah pic.twitter.com/3m7J5LqgAk – Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 7, 2021 Keanu Reeves stars as Neo as John Wick in Matrix: Resurrections. – ghill (@scubahill) September 7, 2021 maybe the meta part of this movie that people are talking about is that Neo has reconnected to The Matrix and has become an actor named Keanu Reeves who is the star of the John Wick movie franchise. https://t.co/zDeOdM6zgR – Tim (@ tim5bags) September 7, 2021

New The matrixThe film revolves around Neo and Trinity once again living in the Matrix. So it seems that something has gone wrong in the peace deal that is said to have been made between man and machines. We don’t yet know exactly what went wrong.

The film is to be seen in December.