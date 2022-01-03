Fans Can’t Hold On After Touching ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion
It’s New Years Day and in the United States it means you Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts can broadcast. While we will have to wait here in the Netherlands until HBO Max is available (or the special is broadcast on TV), many fans are already responding internationally.
Some seem to have initially approached the special made in honor of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone twentieth anniversary with some skepticism. But virtually all of the fans who responded online seem to agree – it was an emotional moment!
A journey along the way of memory
Almost all of the cast returned for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special, which lasts a little over an hour and a half, returns with them.
Together, they examine the impact and importance of franchising. They also provide a retrospective look at how the epic eight-movie saga could have been carried out.
Check out the fan reactions below!
I went to the Harry Potter Special Reunion with a bit of skepticism, but the man got emotional at the end !! pic.twitter.com/xVFnIzSUwN
– Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 1, 2022
My eyes are swollen with all the tears after watching # BackTo Hogwarts but that scene with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint towards the end … Absolute aqueducts 😭😭😭 I’m 30 this year but Harry Potter will always be apart of me and my childhood. pic.twitter.com/K5vKdgNYN4
– Mitchell Cognetta (@MitchCognetta) January 1, 2022
“It feels like time has not passed and a lot of time has passed.”
This is exactly how I felt watching the Harry Potter reunion # BackTo Hogwarts
Harry Potter is my childhood … I grew up with it
I feel super emotional and the realization hit me that I’m old now😅😅🥲
– Surreal but nice !! (@ sanjanasen26) January 1, 2022
i just finished watching # HarryPotter20thAnniversary and omg i’m in tears,
I felt so nostalgic throughout the whole affair. Harry Potter movies and books have always been a part of my life and omg
– christina (@hesscityangel) January 1, 2022
