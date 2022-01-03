Fans Can’t Hold On After Touching ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion



It’s New Years Day and in the United States it means you Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts can broadcast. While we will have to wait here in the Netherlands until HBO Max is available (or the special is broadcast on TV), many fans are already responding internationally.

Some seem to have initially approached the special made in honor of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone twentieth anniversary with some skepticism. But virtually all of the fans who responded online seem to agree – it was an emotional moment!

A journey along the way of memory

Almost all of the cast returned for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. The special, which lasts a little over an hour and a half, returns with them.

Together, they examine the impact and importance of franchising. They also provide a retrospective look at how the epic eight-movie saga could have been carried out.

Check out the fan reactions below!