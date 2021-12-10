American rock band Faith No More is canceling 2022 tour through New Zealand, Australia and Europe. As a result, two Belgian concerts are also canceled: the group would perform at the Graspop Metal Meeting in June and at the Rock Werchter in July. At Graspop, the group is replaced by the Dutch symphonic metal band Within Temptation.

“Due to our current challenges, we will not be ready to perform during the planned series of concerts in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe,” Faith No More said on social media. “It is not an option for us not to be able to perform 100% after such a long time. We apologize to all ticket holders.

More details on the reason for the canceled visit will not be given. But the band had also canceled a series of concerts in September and October due to frontman Mike Patton’s mental health issues.

Faith No More was scheduled to give a series of concerts in New Zealand and Australia in February, and would perform on some 20 stages in the UK and Europe in June and July.

Graspop was on the program on June 17th, Rock Werchter on July 2nd.

