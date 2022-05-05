FacilityApps launches a new module | Service management

Pictured: Dirk Tuip, CEO of FacilityApps



“DKS is a quality measure that works well for cleaning companies. But this traditional

The method only measures the number of errors in a room, and that doesn’t say much about the quality of the cleaning,” explains Eric Kok, Customer Success Manager at FacilityApps. “Because 100 errors in a 20,000 m2 space can’t be a problem, whereas in a smaller space it can be crucial.”

An office is different from an airport and therefore the quality of cleaning should be assessed differently.

He continues: “With DKS, the quality of cleaning is rated, but what is this rating based on if all room types are rated as equal? We want to make these measures fairer and more objective. After all, an office is different from an airport or a school and therefore the quality of cleaning should be assessed differently.

The weight depends on certain spaces

FacilityApps has added a new weighing tool to the familiar DKS framework that is adjustable at the object, room, and item level. A piece’s score is affected by the weight assigned to its elements. These can be set in the settings (DKS) before the measurements. Should a certain space, such as a restroom or a conference room, be given more weight than others? A greater weight can then be attributed to it. In this way, the quality measurement becomes fairer and more objective, explains the developer of the cleaning software.

Ease of use

When developing the new measurement method, the person who performs the quality measurement was also considered. Via a drop-down list, employees associated with the object and pre-assigned room types, items and object category can be selected. You no longer need to type yourself.

With the addition of the new measurement method, FacilityApps has also updated its quality management report. With visually appealing charts and graphs that directly display results such as overviews by room and room type, item score history to see quality development and item overview by room to see how the score has been created.