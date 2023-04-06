Facelift for Jeep Wrangler – AutoWeek

Jeep introduced the updated Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show. There are no major external changes, although the facelifted Jeep Wrangler can be recognized at a glance.

Presented in the United States in 2017, the current generation of Jeep Wrangler was presented in European version a year after its introduction. Initially, the rugged Jeep was available in different flavors. It was available as a three and five-door and not only with a gasoline or diesel engine, but later also with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Since 2021, the Wrangler in the Netherlands has only been available as a five-door and a plug-in hybrid 4xe, so Wrangler news is now relatively minor.

Jeep introduces things like a winch for Rubicon versions and even comes with a new variant called Willys with heavier off-road rubber, taller “fenders” and more ground clearance. The updated Jeep Wrangler retains its signature Jeep grille with seven vertical slots, but the grille extends much less downward. More novelty: the Wrangler gets new alloy rims and an antenna integrated into the windshield.

There are also news in the Wrangler. For example, the off-roader gets a new set of instruments and a new infotainment system with a diagonal of 12.3 inches. Jeep fits standard equipment and in the US has front and rear curtain airbags. The delivery lineup is expanded with, among other things, a new Sport S version for the Wrangler with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a step above the Rubicon off-road version, Jeep is introducing a new Rubicon X flavor.

In its home country, the Wrangler will soon be available with a 470 hp 6.4 V8, with a 285 hp 3.6 V6 and with a blown four-cylinder that delivers 270 hp. The Wrangler is also available in the United States as a 375 hp plug-in hybrid. We will have to see later what the renewed Wrangler range will look like in the Netherlands.