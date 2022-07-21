Facebook splits homepage with separate tab for messages from friends | Technology

The Facebook home page is renewed: there will be two types of previews. One features posts, photos, and videos Facebook thinks you’ll want to see, the other shows the most recent posts from friends, Pages, and groups you follow.

The Facebook app opens with the custom tab made up of posts chosen by the Facebook algorithm. This tab is called Home. In addition to posts from friends and family members, posts and pictures from sources you don’t follow also appear here.

“Our discovery algorithm will recommend the content we think you’ll like the most,” writes the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on his profile.

Additionally, there will be a tab called Feeds. There, messages, videos, and photos from friends, family members, Pages, and groups you follow will appear. In this overview, the algorithm does not shuffle the content: the most recent post is always on top.

In Feed, you can create a favorite list of friends and Pages that interest you the most. This allows users to filter messages that they consider noise. Zuckerberg calls it one of the most requested options by users.