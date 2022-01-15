Fabien Dumont from Komen-Waasten writes the book ‘5 questions about God’: “Imagination is not science”

Do God and faith in general still have a place in our modern society? This is the question that Komenaar Fabien Dumont (55) tries to answer in his new book. “5 questions to be honest. 5 different themes where I try to combine history and science in order to make the theme open to discussion”, he sounds during the performance. Sign up once and read on immediately. Now 30 days free access to all articles plus and always access to free articles.

“5 Questions About God”, the title of the book could not be simpler. Fabien Dumont, a daily teacher, has spent years looking for answers. During this quest, he was more than once confronted with the inexplicability of science. “I was a religion teacher and I was often confronted with the most bizarre questions from students,” he says. Young people did not really understand the approach of faith and of an entity like God. As a teacher, you can then choose to punish the jokes or you can try to find an answer to these questions. I opted for the second and I gathered the results of this research in a book. Extra Lockdown Time Even though the book had only just been released, the script had been gathering dust on the shelf for a long time, actually. “Later, I went from religion teacher to French, but I never threw away the results of my research”, continues Fabien. I’ve boiled it all down to five essential questions we can ask about God and faith. From more direct questions such as “who and where is God” to the important question of the Bible. Is it a book full of true stories or a collection of fables and illusions? “Especially with this question, I could see that it was becoming more and more difficult to convince young people of the value of this book. Jesus walks on water or can he evoke endless bread? In today’s society, we invariably rely on science. A clear description of what we see, what we can feel and determine and we write it down. Formerly this was absolutely not the case, even more, they did not even have the writing system as we know it today. Imagery was the norm back then and you can’t convert it to, say, physics or math. NuancesIn search of the deep meaning of the Catholic book par excellence, even if Fabien is not unaware of science. “People have always tried to prove the existence of God and Heaven,” he concludes. “Take the Soviet Union’s first space mission, for example? “Part of it was to show whether or not there was a living God above us. Today, we must dare to qualify these quests. Where they went to get the answer to the question ‘what is God’ with a rocket ship, we actually have to deal with the question ‘why is there a God’.” (SR)’ 5 Questions About God’ is available from various bookstores.