This means that in a weekend with a sprint race, drivers only have one practice session to find the right set-up for their cars.

According to Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur, all ten racing teams in Formula 1 are behind the change. International motorsport federation FIA has yet to confirm the adjustment. This season there will also be a 100 kilometer sprint race at six GPs. The first is scheduled for the end of this month in Azerbaijan. The others are in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States (Austin) and Brazil.