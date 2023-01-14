F1 increasingly popular in US, but Sargeant doesn’t owe Williams seat to nationality

Logan Sargeant does not think he owes his seat in Formula 1 to his nationality. The American will make his Williams debut next season and does so at a time when sport booming is in the United States. Whether that influenced his team choice, the 22-year-old doubts.

“I feel like in the end, I worked as hard as anyone else to get to this point,” Sargeant said. Formula 1 official website. “I just have to see things as they are and prepare as best I can to be the best driver I can be this year. Hopefully I can represent the United States well and make them proud.

Sargeant calls his nationality a “happy coincidence” in his appointment as an F1 driver. “Like I said, I’ve worked hard over the past few years and made a commitment at a very young age to move to Europe to make this dream come true. I feel like I’ve had a really great career in the upper classes . I just can’t wait to close this chapter and move on to the next.”

Nationality does not add pressure on Sargeant

With the growing popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, his nationality could put additional pressure on Sargeant. However, he himself does not see it that way. “I don’t think it’s very busy, to be honest. I have high expectations of myself at the moment,” said the Florida driver, who finished fourth in the final Formula 2 standings last season.