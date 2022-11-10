Eyes still on final three states in US election race | Abroad

10 nov 2022 om 07:57Update: een uur geleden

In the United States, election results from Nevada, Arizona and Georgia are still pending. Democrats need victories in those states to keep their Senate majority.

Republicans have now won 49 Senate seats, while Democrats have won 48. In principle, 51 seats are needed for a Senate majority.

In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly has a 51% lead over Republican Blake Masters, who now sits at 46%. But due to the large number of mail-in votes and technical issues at polling places, many votes still need to be counted in that state. It may take several days.

In Nevada, the battle between incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt could go either way.

Second round needed in Georgia

If Georgia becomes the deciding state, the outcome will be nearly a month away. Under that state’s election rules, a candidate must get at least 50% of the vote to win.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will both fail, it emerged Wednesday night. This means that a second round will take place in Georgia on December 6.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has won re-election in Wisconsin, US media reported Wednesday evening. He defeated Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes.

Republicans win House majority

Republicans need 9 more seats to have a majority in the House of Representatives. 218 seats are needed for a majority and the Republicans are now at 211. That puts them slightly ahead of the Democrats, who are 27 seats away from a majority.

If the difference between Republicans and Democrats in the House comes down to a small number of seats, the official seal of the results could take several days.

