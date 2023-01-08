Large parts of America are currently suffering from extreme cold: “It’s not just a snowy day, it’s serious business,” clarifies President Joe Biden on the seriousness of the situation. In some places, the wind chill can drop to around 45 degrees below zero and heavy snowstorms are also expected, with all the associated traffic problems.

