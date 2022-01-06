Extremely aggressive piranhas kill four swimmers, injure 20 others | Abroad

Thu. Jan 6th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Gas fire installation error possible cause of explosion in Turnhout: 'Checks carried out at 11 other places' | Abroad Gas fire installation error possible cause of explosion in Turnhout: ‘Checks carried out at 11 other places’ | Abroad 3 min read

Gas fire installation error possible cause of explosion in Turnhout: ‘Checks carried out at 11 other places’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 66
Scholen en COVID-19 “Schools in Suriname start on January 7th” 1 min read

“Schools in Suriname start on January 7th”

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 87
Congressional committee wants information from Fox News host and Trump confidant Hannity on the Capitol storming Congressional committee wants information from Fox News host and Trump confidant Hannity on the Capitol storming 2 min read

Congressional committee wants information from Fox News host and Trump confidant Hannity on the Capitol storming

Harold Manning 1 day ago 49
Dog Leads Police To Injured, Hypothermic Owner: "He's My Little Guardian Angel" | Abroad Dog Leads Police To Injured, Hypothermic Owner: “He’s My Little Guardian Angel” | Abroad 1 min read

Dog Leads Police To Injured, Hypothermic Owner: “He’s My Little Guardian Angel” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 74
IMF PALU on the IMF: “The people of Suriname must save themselves” 2 min read

PALU on the IMF: “The people of Suriname must save themselves”

Harold Manning 2 days ago 97
South African Parliament arson suspect had explosives on him South African Parliament arson suspect had explosives on him 1 min read

South African Parliament arson suspect had explosives on him

Harold Manning 2 days ago 116

You may have missed

'NCIS' comes with an exciting crossover ‘NCIS’ comes with an exciting crossover 1 min read

‘NCIS’ comes with an exciting crossover

Maggie Benson 42 mins ago 23
done in three steps! done in three steps! 3 min read

done in three steps!

Phil Schwartz 43 mins ago 20
Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden Richard Kempthorne is the new representative of the Municipality of Westerkwartier in New Zealand 2 min read

Richard Kempthorne is the new representative of the Municipality of Westerkwartier in New Zealand

Queenie Bell 46 mins ago 24
Extremely aggressive piranhas kill four swimmers, injure 20 others | Abroad Extremely aggressive piranhas kill four swimmers, injure 20 others | Abroad 1 min read

Extremely aggressive piranhas kill four swimmers, injure 20 others | Abroad

Harold Manning 54 mins ago 23