Extreme wildfires in Europe, South America and North America in 2022 | Science & Planet

Total emissions from forest fires worldwide continue to decline. This is shown by data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), a European service that provides data and information on the composition of the atmosphere. However, there has been a significant increase in parts of Europe, South America, and North America.

Total wildfire emissions in the European Union and the United Kingdom between June 1 and August 31, 2022 for these months would be the highest since the summer of 2007. The increase in duration and intensity Summer heat waves, coupled with the continent’s overall dry conditions in 2022, are contributing factors.

The increase in forest fire emissions in Europe was of particular concern for parts of France, Spain and Portugal, where total emissions over the same period were the highest in the past 20 years. This resulted in a deterioration of local air quality.

SEE. Footage shows the devastation caused by forest fires in the south of France last summer.

Forest fires in other regions

Other regions experiencing significantly higher emissions from wildfires this year were in the Americas. During the period from January to March, parts of Paraguay and Argentina saw record emissions from fires. In June and July, there were large and sustained wildfires in Alaska and the Northwest and Yukon Territories, resulting in a slight transfer of smoke towards the Arctic Circle.

CAMS has tracked forest fires and their emissions throughout the year. Emissions from forest fires are a major source of air pollutants.